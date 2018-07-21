Local woman wins first place and best in show at Quilt Gathering

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- One local woman hit a double whammy at this weekend’s quilt show in Zanesville.

Zanesville native Vickie Kinnan took home first place and best in show with her beautiful quilt at the Quilt Gathering Show. Kinnan said quilting has run in her family for generations and her winning quilt called “Grandma’s Double Wedding Ring” had a special inspiration.

“It’s my mom and dad’s 59th wedding anniversary,” Kinnan said, “so my mom and dad are like watching all the steps and seeing my improvements as I go along and they really like seeing it.”

Kinnan is the chair of the quilt show and said she loves being able to show the public the talent that their guild has and is happy to share the friendships that are made through quilting. She also said she was shocked and brought to tears when she won the awards.

“There’s so much talent in our guild and for them to give me this this time, it was just surprising. I didn’t think I was there yet so it’s nice that my twisted sisters are… I’m one of their ribbon makers,” Kinnan said.

Kinnan said it was even more special knowing what the quilt meant to her and was excited to finally surprise her parents with the gift later in the day.