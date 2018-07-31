Lorena docked after engine overheats

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A popular tourist attraction in Muskingum County will be out of commission for the next several days.

Vice President of the Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Kelly Ashby said shorlty after 12 p.m. Tuesday the Lorena Sternwheeler was coming back to dock after a private charter when the crew noticed smoke in the engine room.

Ashby said the engine overheated and exhaust residue started burning off and caused the smoke.

Ashby said the situation was quickly contained and that there was no permanent damage to the boat.

She said the engine room needs to be power washed and that once the area is cleaned up they hope to resume rides on the Lorena by Friday.