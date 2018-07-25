ZANESVILLE, Ohio – If you love hearing about the Civil War, then you‘ll want to be at Riverside or Zane’s Landing Park this weekend.

The annual Lorena Sternwheeler Civil War Reenactment and Encampment will take place on July 27th and 28th. All 200 Lorena ride tickets have been sold out, but the Vice President of Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Ashby, recommends coming out to enjoy the encampment and interact with the reenactors.

“It is open to the public Friday evening, all day Saturday and it is free of charge,” said Ashby. “Just to come down and walk through the encampment or enjoy the view of the Lorena and the fire exchange that goes on from the riverbank and the Lorena at Zane’s Landing Park.

Ashby said uniformed troops will be there with their cannons firing at the Lorena and if you like collectibles, there will be a lot of different pieces from the Civil War era.

“It’s a great outlet for them, plus it’s a wonderful way to enjoy the Lorena Sternwheeler and enjoy the whole encampment in a different type of atmosphere so it’s unique,” said Ashby.

Ashby wanted to remind pet owners that cannons will be firing, so try to avoid the dog park in that area.