Major League Soccer

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Atlanta United FC1134373820
New York1042323416
New York City FC944313424
Columbus856302419
New England746273025
Chicago675232731
Montreal7110212231
Philadelphia683212125
Orlando City6101192437
Toronto FC493152430
D.C. United274102127
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Sporting Kansas City935323118
FC Dallas925322517
Los Angeles FC944313727
Portland735262421
Real Salt Lake782232132
Vancouver675232635
Houston664223326
LA Galaxy673212526
Minnesota United5101161930
Colorado493152028
Seattle393121321
San Jose296122835

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, June 29

FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United 0

Saturday, June 30

Portland 3, Seattle 2

Atlanta United FC 4, Orlando City 0

Montreal 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Columbus 2, Real Salt Lake 1

New England 3, D.C. United 2

Chicago 3, New York City FC 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Philadelphia 1

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 3, tie

Sunday, July 1

New York 1, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 1, Vancouver 0

Tuesday, July 3

Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 2, tie

Wednesday, July 4

Toronto FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

D.C. United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

