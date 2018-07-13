Grim Being Held in Coshocton Co.

A Kimbolton man has been charged in a Coshocton County break-in.

24-year-old Dakota Grim had his bond modified and is currently being held in the justice center on previous charges.

A male accomplice in this case was released.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday morning they received a 911 call from a concerned neighbor in reference to their neighbor’s house being broken into.

Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Chestnut Street where they saw the suspect’s vehicle leaving the area.

The suspect fled on foot into a wooded area and later surrendered, a male passenger was taken into custody.

The case will be sent to the Coshocton County Prosecutor for review and the filing of formal charges.