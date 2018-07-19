Mark Hayes, 1977 Players Championship winner, dies at 69

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Mark Hayes, who won The Players Championship among this three PGA Tour titles and was the first player to shoot 63 in the British Open, has died. He was 69.

Hayes died Monday in Edmond, brother Larry Hayes said. He had early onset Alzheimer’s Disease.

Hayes won the fourth edition of The Players when it was held at tough, windy Sawgrass Country Club. He birdied the last hole for an even-par 72 and a two-shot victory over Mike McCullough. Hayes won at 1-over 289.

Known for his bucket hat, the Oak Tree Gang member who starred at Oklahoma State won twice in 1976 at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic and the Pensacola Open. Along with winning The Players the following year, he shot 63 at Turnberry in the 1977 British Open.

Hayes was inducted into the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame last year.

Hayes was a two-time All-American at Oklahoma State and won the 1972 Sunnehanna Amateur. He helped the United States win the World Amateur Team Championship in Argentina that year, playing on a team that included Ben Crenshaw.

From Stillwater, Hayes won the 1965 Class A state championship for Northeast High School and teamed with fellow PGA Tour player Doug Tewell to win state titles at Stillwater High School.

Hayes is survived by wife Jana, sons Kelly and Ryan and grandsons Parker and Clark.