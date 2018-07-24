Mayor Tilton: “Absolutely Have Faith in Jay Bennett”

Zanesville Mayor Jeff Tilton says he “absolutely has faith in Public Service/Community Development Director Jay Bennett. He made the comment Tuesday morning after a city employee who recently resigned alleged incompetent and often illegal operations in the community development department at Monday night’s city council meeting. Bennett oversees that and other city departments. Mayor Tilton says last week George Kagafas came into his office and resigned as planning and zoning administrator. He told the mayor it was a toxic workplace in community development and he was resigning. Tilton says he has initiated an investigation through his human resources department, but really does not know how to react to Kagafas’ allegations. Tilton says Kagafas has been with the city for 7 months and Bennett has been with the city for four years and has done amazing work for Zanesville.