Mets prospect Tebow having hand surgery, likely out for year

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow is set for hand surgery Tuesday and likely done for the season, dashing his hopes of playing in the majors this year.

The 30-year-old outfielder will have surgery in New York to remove his broken right hamate bone. He hurt himself last week swinging the bat.

The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner was hitting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton. He doubled in the Eastern League All-Star Game this month.

Tebow had been considered a candidate for a September call-up by the injury-depleted Mets. The recovery time is six to eight weeks, Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said.

“So his season is effectively over,” Ricco said.

Tebow had been hitting well lately for the Rumble Ponies during his second full season in the minors.

“I view this as nothing but a positive,” Ricco said of Tebow’s progress. “He’s made great strides.”

Last year, Tebow hit .226 with eight homers and 52 RBIs in 126 games at two levels of Class A.