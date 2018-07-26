Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv make deal for arena naming rights

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A little-known hometown company listed on NASDAQ is about to have its name on the Milwaukee Bucks’ new $524 million arena.

The Bucks and Fiserv Co. announced Thursday a 25-year naming rights deal for the nearly completed Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in downtown Milwaukee, which opens next month. Terms were not disclosed.

The arena will be named Fiserv Forum and will be the new home of the Bucks and Marquette’s men’s basketball team.

Fiserv, based in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield, has been listed on NASDAQ for more than 30 years. A member of the Fortune 500, Fiserv provides technology for banks and merchants to move money around.

A public celebration of the new venue is scheduled for Aug. 26.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball