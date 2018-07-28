Missing juvenile in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio- According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28th, 2018 at 12:02 a.m. they received a phone call in reference to a missing juvenile in the area of County Road 495, just off US 36.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that upon investigation of the incident, it was found that 15-year-old Samuel J. Walters, of Coshocton, was reported as missing. After several hours of searching the area, Walters was still not located.

As of July 28th at 7:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office, including several other emergency services, are still actively searching for Walters. Assisting the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation on scene were the Jackson Township Fire Department, Three Rivers Fire Department, Walhonding Valley Fire Department, and the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units. This incident remains under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has any information in reference to Walters, please contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Photo credit: Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook