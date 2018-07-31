The MRC is in search of lifeguards

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – If you’re interested in becoming a lifeguard, then you’ll want to read this.

The Muskingum Rec Center is in urgent need to recruit people interested in becoming certified lifeguards. Aquatics and Sports Manager, Libby Hardwick, said they are offering free certifications to anyone over the age of 16 – they’re just asking for a few requirements.

“The value of this course is $300, so it’s a significant savings to the individual,” explained Hardwick. “All that we’re asking is that they guarantee us one year of employment and work a set amount of hours.”

Hardwick said all you need to do is pass the American Red Cross swim test. They will be hosting an open swim on Monday, August 7th where you can complete the test. She said it’s crucial to have enough lifeguards so they can make sure everyone stays safe in the pool.

“If in fact there would be an aquatic emergency, you’ve got someone trained who can respond efficiently, quickly and prevent a dramatic incident from happening,” said Hardwick.

Hardwick said they have a variety of shifts available and can work around school schedules. An added bonus if you become employed, you will receive a free membership to the MRC. If you’re interested, you can call Hardwick at 740-454-4767.