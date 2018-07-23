Muskingum Behavioral Health opens brand new building

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum Behavioral Health will be in a brand new building on July 24th.

They’ve been working on this space since January and are finally ready to open their doors tomorrow morning for normal hours. The new building had an open floor plan when they purchased it, so they were able to design it to best fit their employees and clients. CEO, Steve Carrel, said the new building is big enough for all of the employees to have offices and to hold more group meetings.

“Just for our staff, you know, the morale of the staff increases because everything is new. We have lots of space and we don’t have people doubled up in offices,” said Carrel.

Carrel said making the move to this new building shows growth not only within the company, but also the community.

“We have a brand new facility. We have four group rooms so we should be able to serve more clients with the expanded space. So we’re excited to open tomorrow morning,” explained Carrel.

The new location is on the corner of Main Street and Young Street. The hours will remain the same as before.