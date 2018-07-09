Muskingum County Alert System

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Emergency Alert System is making some changes.

The Emergency Management Agency has a new 9-1-1 system in place to alert citizens in the city and county of weather and water safety warnings. The new system will offer the same things as before, but now also a time frame to sign up for if you don’t want to be alerted in the middle of the night.

Director of Muskingum County Emergency Management said, “but the other weather warnings, they can choose to get them 24/7 or they can get them from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. that way it’s not disturbing you at night.”

The system is free of charge to sign up. Jadwin stressed the fact that because a lot of people don’t have home landlines anymore, the only way you will receive this information is if you sign up.

“We need people to sign up. Right now, we’re still transitioning, so to sign up for it, they need to call the office and we’ll take the information and then we’ll get them logged into the system so that they start getting the notices,” explained Jadwin.

Jadwin said there is a small delay between the time you call and being able to sign up online, but that shouldn’t stop you from calling. For more information, the number to reach the EMA is 740-453-1655.