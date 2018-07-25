Muskingum County Library round table

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System is asking for the community’s feedback.

They are hosting a library round table July 26th at the John McIntire branch. About a month ago, they had a community meeting and saw the community’s voice is vital for their future. Branch Services Coordinator, Beth Brown, said there are a lot of different aspects to consider when thinking of the future for a library and they need the community’s input.

“The library is the center of a community. We have all kinds of different people who use our facility, a gamut of services,” said Brown. “And we just want to know what the community likes, what they don’t like, what they would like to see us do in the future.”

The round table starts at 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome. Brown said to come ready with questions.

“We really hope our community will come and see us – the questions we have for you, we in turn want questions from the community,” explained Brown.

If you aren’t able to make the round table, there are more dates at the different branches in Muskingum County. For a list of those times, you can visit muskingumlibrary.org.