Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has been lip sync challenged

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Law enforcement from all over the country have been challenging each other with a lip sync battle.

Be on the lookout for the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office releasing their very own lip sync challenge here soon. Sheriff Matt Lutz said they’re trying to incorporate almost the whole department. Thanks to everyone who suggested songs on Sheriff Lutz’s twitter, they’ve narrowed it down to the winners.

“Just kind of through a couple local friends mentioned it to me and of course we’re always trying to be involved in our community,” said Sheriff Lutz. “I told him if we got enough retweets that we would accept it and we did, of course, we almost tripled it.”

Sheriff Lutz said social media is put into a negative light sometimes with law enforcement so with this challenge, they just want to give back to their community in a fun way.

“Our people are regular people, they just get up and put a deputy uniform on everyday and come out and do the job,” said Sheriff Lutz. “Just trying to use social media for a good purpose and try to make somebody’s day out there and give them a laugh maybe.”

Sheriff Lutz plans on getting a video out within the next week to let people know they have been challenged and are ready to give it their all.