Muskingum County Most Wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio--The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects.

Authorities are currently looking for 34-year-old Justin Ryan Dickerson of Zanesville who is wanted on felony drug charges.

25-year-old Olivia Carter of Zanesville who is wanted on felony charges including theft of credit cards and forgery. 29-year-old Darrion Jackson of Zanesville,whose picture is unavailable and is associated with Olivia Carter, is wanted on similar charges.

26-year-old Mark Lopez of Dresden is wanted on felony charges of possession of heroin and fentanyl.

43-year-old James Ricket of Zanesville is wanted by authorities for felony drug charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at(740)452-3637.