Muskingum Family YMCA Day Camp does yoga

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s fitness week at the Muskingum Family YMCA and Monday, the kids got show off their yoga moves.

Megyen Green, the yoga instructor, said yoga teaches children about their breathing – after just a couple of breaths, it completely calms them down and gets them in tune to paying attention to their surroundings.

“Yoga is actually really good for children. They’re really go at it,” said Green. “They’re super flexible, they want to learn and they can do all the things that us adults can’t do – back bends and headstands and handstands and all that.”

Green said the YMCA really tries to keep the children active and get them outside during the summer because it keeps them healthy for when school starts again.

“Just getting them outside and being kids,” explained Green. “They don’t do that much anymore and we take full advantage of that here at the YMCA – we have these kids going from the minute they get dropped off to the minute they go away.”

Green said they will be doing fitness related activities as the week continues, from hiking trails to games in the pool.