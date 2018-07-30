ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local cub scouts spent the weekend camping, boating and building self confidence.

The annual Muskingum Valley Council Boy Scouts Resident Camp is underway this week. Executive Director, Ed Mulholland said there have been about 230 Cub Scouts at the Muskingum Valley Scout Reservation. The camping was broken up into two sessions starting last Thursday and is continuing through Wednesday.

“They’re going to learn a lot about socialization with other scouts, how to live and camp, self confidence, you know, just being around the campfire,” explained Mulholland.

Among the boy scouts on the trip, there are also girls that are partaking in the activities.

“We really enjoyed seeing some of the young ladies who are new to cub scouts. Probably had 15 or 20 out at camp with all the boys and talking to the boys and the leaders,” said Mulholland. “It’s just worked out really great and the girls are very excited about being able to participate.”

Mulholland said they will soon begin preparing for their next camping trip, the Cub Scout Family camp out, that will take place in the fall.