MVOTA will induct new members into hall of fame

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – New members will soon join the ranks of the Muskingum Valley Old-Timers Association Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, 11 people will be recognized for their contributions to baseball in the area. MVOTA President Pat Bollinger said baseball has always been a large part of Zanesville and that those chosen for the Hall of Fame are always honored to be accepted.

“It is a very big honor to go into the Muskingum Valley’s Old-Timers Association Hall of Fame,” said Bollinger. “And everyone that I’ve ever called, they’ve been ecstatic, they can’t believe they’ve been chosen to go in.”

Bollinger said they spend most of the year reviewing candidates for the Hall and member Jim Wright said it is always a difficult task. He said there are so many players with great achievements who have gone on to do great things.

“It’s very difficult to be truthful with you because there are so many good players,” said Wright. “It’s a difficult situation but it’s not hard because the cream always comes to the top.”

Saturday’s ceremony will mark the thirty-second year of inductions and will take place at the VFW hall at 5 p.m.

2018 Hall of Fame Inductees:

Terry Clark

Jimmy Evans

Pat Wright

Chuck Weiding

Jim Frederick

Jack King

Gary Swinehart

Rob Scott

Mike Mitchell

Jerry Ross

Joel Ross