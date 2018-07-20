Nationals activate Strasburg, Zimmerman from DL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals activated right-hander Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day disabled list and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman from the 60-day DL ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

Strasburg (6-6, 3.46 ERA) started Friday against Washington’s NL East foe. The right-hander landed on the DL June 10 with right shoulder inflammation. In 13 starts, Strasburg has 95 strikeouts and 19 walks.

The 33-year-old Zimmerman last played on May 9 after suffering a strained right oblique. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on June 30. Zimmerman is hitting .217 with five homers and 16 RBIs.

Washington’s starting first baseman before the injury was not in the lineup against Atlanta. Manager Dave Martinez elected to start the lefty-swinging Matt Adams against Braves starter pitching Anibal Sanchez. Adams batted .342 in his last 11 games and has 15 home runs on the season.

“He is going to play,” Martinez said of Zimmerman. “I mean Matt Adams, he’s pretty much killing right-handers right now. He deserves to play. I talked to Zim and he’s going to come off the bench today.”

Washington opened roster space by optioning pitchers Wander Suero and Trevor Gott to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Nationals, fresh off hosting the All-Star Game, are third in the NL East. Washington is 5½ games behind Philadelphia and five back of Atlanta.