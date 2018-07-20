New business opens

NASHPORT, Ohio – A new business in Nashport had it’s ribbon cutting today.

The Clover Key is a restaurant and retail store that has been a dream of Ja’Mey Graves for almost four years. They sell food, ice cream, and specialty items that include everything from jewelry to handmade craft items. Graves said it’s the perfect place to find unique gifts.

“Also when you come, you know, we have such unique items here that you know people can walk around while they’re waiting on their food if they’re getting it to go and get that unique gift that you could get for the person who has everything,” said Graves.

Graves said they want to work closely with the community and want the store to be a place where people can relax and feel at home. She said the name has a special meaning and she hopes everyone can find what they desire.

“The clover key is basically a skeleton key that unlocks what you truly desire,” said Graves. “We want people to use the Clover Key to unlock what makes you smile.”

The Clover Key is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 7, Saturday from 9 to 8 and it is open for ice cream only on Sunday’s from 5 PM to 8 PM.