New Concord Fireman’s Festival 2018

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The annual Fireman’s Festival is this weekend.

The New Concord Fire Department is hosting their 59th annual Fireman’s Festival on July 6th and 7th across from New Concord Elementary School. Safety and Public Information Officer, Mark Jenei, said all the money raised will go back to the fire department to help with funding new equipment and tools.

“We hold this festival as part of our association, our firefighters association, so that we can end up raising money for items. Two years ago, we ended up raising money and ended up buying a large mule that we can end up using for grass fires, that we’ll have at the festival grounds,” explained Jenei.

The festival begins on Friday at 5 p.m. with food, games, a flea market and live music with HB7, followed by fireworks at 10. Saturday will begin at 9 in the morning with a 5k walk and 10k run. The parade will go through New Concord at 2:30.

Jenei said everyone is welcome, “just come out and have a great time. Hopefully this July Fourth weather, this heat wave, will knock it off by Thursday and Friday; and Saturday should be some great weather.”

They will finish the night with a chicken and pulled pork dinner, so make sure you come hungry.