New flavors coming to Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s National Ice Cream Month, so we took a trip down a popular Zanesville ice cream shop.

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl has been around for over 50 years and they are currently selling almost 40 homemade flavors. General Manager and Ice Cream Maker, Joe Baker, said the most popular flavors might surprise you – vanilla, chocolate, mint chocolate chip and cookie dough – the usual everyday flavors.

“We put as much as we can into the service and the product that we have,” said Baker. “I’m the one that makes the ice cream back there. I’ve been doing it for forty years.”

Baker said he’s in the works of creating three new flavors including lemon cookie, double chocolate surprise, along with another new flavor.

“It’s almond flavored ice cream, with Bavarian cream swirled through it with honey also swirled through it and little yellow cake pieces,” explained Baker.

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl is open year round as a full serviced diner also selling candy and nuts. You will start to see the summer flavors transition into the fall flavors near the end of August.