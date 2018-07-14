New Jersey track brings sports bets to New York’s doorstep

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A northern New Jersey horse racing track has brought legal sports betting to New York City’s doorstep.

The Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford began taking sports bets on Saturday morning.

The track is located in the sports complex where the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets play, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from New York City. It’s the fourth sports betting outlet in New Jersey following the state’s U.S. Supreme Court victory in a case that cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports betting.

Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport, near the Jersey shore, and the Borgata and Ocean Resort casinos in Atlantic City already offered sport betting. Those three outlets took in $16.4 million in sports bets in the first two weeks it was legal.