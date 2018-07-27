Ohio AG candidate faces complaint over Eric Holder raffle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic Attorney General candidate Steven Dettelbach is facing an elections complaint alleging his campaign’s raffle offering supporters a chance to meet former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is illegal.

Dettelbach and ActBlue.com offered chances for a spot at Friday’s fundraiser with Holder at Cincinnati’s Queen City Club for as little as a $5 donation. Tickets run $250 to $2,500.

The complaint filed Friday by Cincinnati citizen activist Mark Miller alleges Dettelbach is paying for an illegal “scheme of chance.”

Ohio’s election commission director told the Cincinnati Enquirer the raffle risks potential criminal violations. Republican Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turz) called it “probably illegal” and urged against it.

Dettelbach says the contest is lawful and says this is “a ridiculous political attack.” He faces Republican Auditor Dave Yost in November.