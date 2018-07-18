Ohio chemical plant explodes, wide area evacuated

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have ordered the evacuation of a large area around a chemical manufacturing plant that exploded and caught fire in Ohio.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports an Akron Fire Department spokeswoman says there no reported injuries from the explosion around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Emerald Performance Materials.

No one was inside the plant at the time of the explosion, which shook the area.

Evacuations around the plant were ordered because the primary chemical used by the company is butadiene, a colorless gas that is flammable and can cause irritation in people.

Fire Department spokeswoman Lt. Sierjie Lash said there were no reports of adverse health effects 90 minutes after the explosion.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com