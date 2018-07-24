Ohio Secretary of State visits Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted stopped in Zanesville on Tuesday, July 24th.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted have teamed up and recently announced the launch of their Kids Agenda that is geared to help increase the quality of early childhood education services and the overall future of Ohio.

“What happens to kids is really important to us,” explained Husted. “So we unveiled a plan that we believe is going to help make sure that more kids get to the starting line with the chance to succeed in life.”

General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted are running for Ohio Governor and Lieutenant Governor. Husted said their goal is to make sure the people of Zanesville know their voices are being heard.

“This is a place that has reliably supported us over the years and we will support the people of Zanesville,” said Husted. “We’re going to make sure that we do everything that we can to build a more prosperous future for Ohio.”

Husted said their main focus is to create great jobs, train and educate people to get the skills they need so they can earn a better quality of life for themselves and their families. He plans to make a few more stops in Zanesville before the election in November.