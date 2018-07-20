Ohio State has ’95 records of student complaint about doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paperwork from 1995 shows a student health center director said a student’s complaint about sexual misconduct by an Ohio State University doctor during an exam was the first such complaint he’d received.

The now-dead physician and team doctor, Richard Strauss, is the focus of an investigation into allegations involving male athletes from 14 sports and other students throughout Strauss’ two decades there.

OSU says its responses to any complaints are a key part of the investigation.

Former student Steve Snyder-Hill says OSU kept records of his 1995 complaint. They show he complained about Strauss by phone — not a letter, as he’d recalled — and got a response from health center director Ted Grace.

Grace now leads student health services at Southern Illinois University. A spokeswoman there says Grace isn’t commenting.