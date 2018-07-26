Ohio University to Assume Financial Leadership of Muskingum Recreation Center

The Muskingum Recreation Center Board has authorized a restructuring plan that will allow Ohio University to take a strong leadership role of the facility. At a meeting Wednesday the move was made to ensure the financial stability of the center. Ohio University says current financial projections of the MRC indicate certain University debt guarantees may be triggered if the University doesn’t help subsidize the facility through debt restructuring expected in February of 2020. Ohio University says there will be no changes in the day to day operations, current programs or membership fees at this time. At the conclusion of the restructuring the MRC will be recognized as an Ohio University affiliated entity.

The MRC was created in June of 2009 to provide a facility in Zanesville to promote health, education and recreation for the community. Ohio University, Zane State and Genesis Healthcare each pay a corporate membership for their students and staff to utilize the facility as its wellness and recreation facility. The MRC also serves as the official facility for several Ohio University Zanesville athletic teams.