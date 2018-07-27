Older Shelter Resident Needs a Home

This week’s pet of the week is the little old lady at the Animal Shelter Society.

Shelter workers affectionately call her a grumpy cat, but in reality she’s a 12-year-old Maine-Coon mix that wants nothing more than to sit on your lap.

“Most of the work is already done for you when you get an older animal. The puppies and the kittens are the ones you have to start from the beginning, but a girl like this she’s already ready to come to your house,” said Jody Murray executive director of the Animal Shelter Society.

Zoey was surrendered to the shelter after spending many years with her owner. Murray said all animals go through stress when entering the shelter, but cats seem to feel it more. That’s why they like to get them adopted quickly.

“The stress impacts them a lot when they are here so we like it to have their stays very short. The longer they’re here the more susceptible they are to disease and health issues and so we just like to get them out as quick as possible,” said Murray.

Zoey’s adoption fee is $17.76 through the end of July. She is declawed on all four paws.

The shelter also announced they’ll hold a clear the shelter day August 18. At last year’s event they did over 90 adoptions.