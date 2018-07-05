Operation Spirit fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- One local group is raising money to help troops overseas.

Operation Spirit is holding its annual garage sale so that they can keep making a difference in the lives of soldiers. Director Melodie Pittman said Operation Spirit sends care packages to those overseas and works with veterans in the area. Pittman said the impact of the care packages is bigger than they’ll ever understand.

“You know the store’s been closed for a couple of years and we’re not in the public eye,” said Pittman. “And [a soldier] said I want to thank you. He said you know we receive thanks and that’s nice but those packages mean so much, people have no idea.”

Pittman said since they closed the thrift store, most of their fundraising is done through their online sales. She said this weekend will give people the chance to come and get a great bargain in person while supporting the troops.

“And it’s also a way, because I know there’s a lot of people in the community that miss that we don’t have our thrift store anymore, and it’s still a way that we can see them again because we really miss our customers,” said Pittman.

The garage sale will be at 3290 Bowers Lane on Friday from 10-6 and Saturday from 10-3. For more about the organization, visit them on Facebook.