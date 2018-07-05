Pakistan beats Australia by 45 runs in T20 tri-series

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Shaheen Afridi took out three Australia top-order batsmen as Pakistan won its last round-robin match in the Twenty20 tri-series by 45 runs on Thursday.

The 18-year-old left-arm fast bowler got the key wickets of captain Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, and D’Arcy Short to restrict Australia’s chase to 149-7.

Earlier, opening batsman Fakhar Zaman maintained a brilliant run of form by scoring 73 and Asif Ali hit a rapid 37 off 18 balls to provide Pakistan with an imposing total of 194-7.

Both teams have already qualified for Sunday’s final.

Australia, which defeated Pakistan by nine wickets on Monday, will take on Zimbabwe in a dead rubber on Friday, having beaten the host by 100 runs earlier.