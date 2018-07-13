Parel grabs 1-stroke lead in second round of Senior Players

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Scott Parel grabbed a one-stroke lead in the Constellation Senior Players Championship, shooting a 6-under 66 in Friday’s second round to reach 11 under.

The 53-year-old Parel made seven birdies after starting the day two shots off the lead. He is seeking his first PGA Tour Champions victory.

Parel remained in the lead when Jeff Maggert three-putted from about 15 feet to bogey the par-4 18th. That left Maggert (68) tied with Brandt Jobe (67) at 10 under in the fourth of five majors on the tour’s schedule.

Three-time champion Bernhard Langer (67), defending champion Scott McCarron (68), Kenny Perry (70) and Vijay Singh (67) were in a pack two strokes off the lead. Illinois golf coach Mike Small shot 71 and was three shots back.