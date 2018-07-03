Patrol focusing on safe driving around commercial vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol in Ohio is focusing on safe driving by motorists around commercial vehicles.

The patrol and members of the Great Lakes Initiative began the safety enforcement effort Monday and will continue it through Friday. The initiative is a multi-state partnership aimed at reducing crashes involving commercial vehicles through enforcement and education.

Patrol officials say this week’s effort is targeting motorists who fail to yield, make unsafe lane changes and follow too closely around large vehicles such as trucks and buses. A patrol statement says 45 percent of commercial vehicle-related crashes in 2017 weren’t the fault of commercial vehicles.

The safety effort in partnership with the International Association of Chiefs of Police and includes law enforcement officers in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.