Patrol says 8 died in traffic crashes over holiday period

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says eight people died in traffic crashes over the Fourth of July holiday reporting period.

The patrol says the eight people were killed in four crashes in the period which began July 3 and ended July 4.

A patrol release says 21 fatal crashes killed 21 people in last year’s Fourth of July holiday reporting period. That period ran longer, from June 30 to July 4.

Troopers say they made 296 arrests for impaired driving and 276 for drug-related charges in this year’s July 4 holiday reporting period. Authorities say impairment was determined to be a factor in at least one of those crashes.

The patrol says it responded to 297 crashes and made nearly 19,000 traffic contacts, which included assisting more than 2,000 motorists.