Payday loans, guns among stalled issues at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Legislature is on summer break after a flurry of activity that included passage of dozens of bills, many sent to the governor, and a few key proposals left in limbo.

Lawmakers allotted about $115 million for new voting equipment and sent $20 million to a program to fight harmful algal blooms on Lake Erie.

But work on a bill imposing interest-rate caps and other restrictions on payday lenders wasn’t completed. Also stalled are bills intended to merge Ohio’s education and workforce training agencies and fix Ohio’s unemployment compensation system.

The House also called off a vote on a “stand your ground” bill that Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) had vowed to veto. It would shift the burden onto prosecutors to prove shooters claiming self-defense didn’t act to defend themselves.