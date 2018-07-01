Peraza hits Reds’ latest grand slam in 8-2 win over Brewers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Peraza kept up Cincinnati’s parade of grand slams, sending Matt Harvey and the Reds over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 Sunday.

Peraza connected in the sixth inning for the Reds’ ninth slam this year, tying the single-season franchise record set in 2002. It was Cincinnati’s second in two games and third in the last eight — pitcher Mike Lorenzen had a pinch-hit slam Saturday, and pitcher Anthony DeSclafani went deep with the bases loaded on June 24 against the Cubs.

The last-place Reds have won 11 of 14, and the last eight of 11 against teams that were in first place when their series started.

Harvey (4-5) allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings and won his third straight start as the Reds salvaged a split of the four-game series. Ryan Braun’s two-run homer in the ninth allowed the Brewers to avoid their 11th shutout loss of the season.

Peraza hit his first career slam, tagging reliever Aaron Wilkerson.

Joey Votto, National League RBI leader Eugenio Suarez and Scott Schebler had consecutive run-scoring singles in the first inning against previously unbeaten rookie Freddy Peralta (3-1).

Harvey, acquired in May from the Mets, struck out six and walked none. The right-hander didn’t return after a 54-minute rain delay.

Pitching in a gametime temperature of 93 humid degrees, Harvey retired the first 12 batters before Travis Shaw outflanked a defensive shift with an opposite-field single to left leading off the fifth.

Cincinnati’s first six batters reached base against Peralta, who’d allowed just a .093 opponents’ batting average (7 for 75) in his first four starts, all Milwaukee wins.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: OF Christian Yelich took some swings before Sunday’s game, the third he’d missed since leaving Thursday’s game with a tight lower back.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Brent Suter (8-5) is 6-2 with a 3.50 ERA over his last eight starts.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (5-8) didn’t a home run in his last start, but he still leads NL pitchers in homers allowed with 18.