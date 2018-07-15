Perry County Fair gets ready to kicks off the week

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – The Perry County Fairgrounds were buzzing with activity Sunday afternoon.

People brought in animals to show, exhibits to set up, and food and ride vendors were getting ready for the week ahead. Perry County Fair Board Director Peggy Snider said this week had been a year in the making.

“Its amazing how much work goes into preparing for a fair,” said Snider. “To reserving the acts, to getting your judges, this all has to be done well thought out and in plenty of time.”

Snider said there will be livestock shows all week, along with nightly square dancing and free concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and a demo derby both Monday and Friday night. She said there are lots of great events at the fair all week, but that her favorite part of the fair are the kids showing livestock.

“I love to see the little kids out there, the first timers all the way up to the seniors,” said Snider. “It’s the best experience, the kids coming out smiling, that they have accomplished something working as hard as they have all year long.”

The Fair runs the 16th through the 21st and admission is $10.00, but there are special discount days throughout the week. Monday’s is Veteran’s day at the fair where Veterans can enter free with military ID.