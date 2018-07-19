Pints to Support the United Way

If you’re looking for a fun night out and a way to support the community an event Friday is for you.

A celebrity dancer in this year’s Dancing with the Diva’s Event, Cory Roush, is putting on the “Pints United” event at Weasel Boy as a way to fund raise for his charity the United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties.

“We haven’t had anyone pick us as their charity for probably a few years and so this is just a great opportunity to educated the community about what United Way is at work doing,” explained Katie McNeil the resource development director for the United Way of MPM.

The United Way partners will be on hand to show some of the work being done by the organization. The night will also feature three live auction experiences, having to do with the United Way’s Goals of health, education and stability.

“People will really see that tangible items that we need in order to make an impact on the lives of people in the community,” said McNeil.

Pints United will take place at Weasel Boy on Friday from 6-8pm. They’ll be live music from a blues/rock band, food and drinks. A Chinese auction will feature local artwork, athletic passes and car washes.