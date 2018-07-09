Pliskova last of women’s top-10 seeds to lose at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — The last of the women’s top-10 seeds has been knocked out at Wimbledon.

Kiki Bertens followed up her win over Venus Williams by beating No. 7 Karolina Pliskova — the highest-seeded female remaining — on Monday to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

Since seeds were introduced in the 1920s, it’s the first time none of the top-10 have reached the women’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

It’s also a first for any Grand Slam tournament in the 50-year professional era. Seven-time champion Serena Williams is seeded 25th after missing out last year due to being pregnant, and was playing Eveniya Rodina of Russia on Centre Court on Monday.

Roger Federer charged through in the men’s draw, advancing to a record-extending 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino of France.

The eight-time champion lost just five points in a 16-minute first set but faced break points for the first time in this year’s tournament, saving all four. Federer has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon to move within one straight-sets victory of breaking his previous longest streak at the All England Club, when he won 34 in a row between the third round in 2005 and the final in 2006.

Bertens hit seven aces and saved eight of the 10 break points she faced to win 6-3, 7-6 (2) against Pliskova and complete the latest upset in the women’s draw. She beat the ninth-seeded Williams in the third round after coming from a break down in the third set.

Bertens next faces 13th-seeded Julia Goerges, who beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-3, 6-2 to secure her first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance.

Jelena Ostapenko and Dominika Cibulkova will also meet in the quarterfinals.

Ostapenko reached the last eight for the second straight year with a 7-6 (4), 6-0 victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich, while Cibulkova beat Hsieh Su-Wei 6-4, 6-1.

Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, lost her first two service games and went 5-2 down in the opening set before rallying to force a tiebreaker against her Belarussian opponent.

Cibulkova overcame a delay caused by a wrong decision from the umpire in the first set.

Leading 5-4 and two points away from taking the first set at 0-30 on Hsieh’s serve, Cibulkova struck a backhand onto the baseline that was called out.

Hsieh — who knocked out No. 1 Simona Halep in the third round — kept the ball in play by returning it over the net as Cibulkova immediately challenged. After the review confirmed the ball landed on the line, umpire Juan Zhang of China initially awarded the point to Cibulkova.

Hsieh protested, leading the match referee to come on to discuss the decision with the umpire as calls of “replay the point” came from a bemused crowd on Court 18.

After about seven minutes, the decision was finally changed and the point replayed. The reprieve was only momentary for Hsieh, as Cibulkova regained her composure to break and take the first set.

