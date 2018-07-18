Port Authority announces new business park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority announced the creation of a new business park, the National Road Business Park.

In June, the Port Authority closed on the purchase of a 203 acre property in Perry Township. Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they looked at five different properties in the county and felt this location would provide the best opportunities for future growth and to enhance what the city and county already have.

“So we’re very excited about it,” said Abbott. “We think that this is going to give us an opportunity to insert ourselves and potential projects that we haven’t had the ability to do in the past.”

Three business parks in the county already exist, providing over a total of 4,500 employees. Abbott said the new National Road Business Park will help add to the business climate that is already growing.

“You know, I think with the expansion of potentially three different companies this year in our community – what that shows us is our business climate in Muskingum County is pretty good,” said Abbott.

The Port Authority feels confident in the location of the new site because of the easy access to I-70 and the availability of utilities and workforce. There is no official address for the park yet, but if you would like to view a flyover video of the entire site, you can visit the Port Authority’s website at zmcport.com.