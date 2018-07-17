A Positive Way of Dealing with Grief

Everyone grieves in their own way and for the first time several organizations are joining forces to fight the sadness.

The “Through it Together: Good Grief Camp” is helping those five and older dealing with any kind of loss work through their grief in a positive way.

The idea for the event came after statistics showed during the first quarter of this year Muskingum County had the same number of overdose deaths and suicides as they did all of last year.

“We know that grief is a form of trauma and the more trauma a person has in life the greater the chances are that they are going to develop negative ways of dealing with life,” explained CEO of Muskingum Behavioral Health Steve Carrel. ” That includes getting involved in drugs and potential overdosing as well as contemplating suicide.”

“Through it Together” will feature activities like art and music therapy, yoga and trained grief supporters.

Carrel said it’s important for those grieving to know they aren’t alone.

“Most people when they have a loss they think they are the only person that’s ever had a loss,” said Carrel. “If it’s a loss through overdose there’s some shame that goes with that as well as suicide there’s some family shame that goes with that, the should of, would’ve, coulda’s happen.”

The camp is taking place Tuesday, July 31 at the Ohio University Zanesville Campus Center from 4:30-8:30pm. There’s no registration needed and it’s free of charge.