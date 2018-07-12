Potter Week continues in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Pottery continues to be on sale and on display throughout Zanesville.

The annual Pottery Lovers reunion week at the Holiday Inn Express brought pieces home to Ohio. Pottery Lovers Vice President Patti Bourgeois said many of the works are from Roseville and Weller’s but also from other parts of the country. Bourgeois said the event allows people to see pottery that left Ohio years ago and to learn a little along the way.

“It’s an education really to come here, to see exactly what’s been made in the past, because again many people don’t even know what some of this stuff looks like,” said Bourgeois. “So it’s really a lot of fun to come and walk through and you’re able to touch it and ask questions and see what’s out there.”

Bourgeois said they have been collecting pottery for about 35 years and started with Roseville works. She said over the years they’ve added different works and artists to their collection, but they always love bringing pieces home to Zanesville.

“That’s what we do,” said Bourgeois. “We go all around the country selling. This is our biggest show of the year, we always come to Zanesville, we’ve been coming for 30 years and wouldn’t miss it.”

The show is open to the public and will run through Saturday. For more information visit their website or check them out on Facebook.