CROOKSVILLE, Ohio–Crooksville Mayor Fred Redfern announced Friday that there will be a change in the Crooksville/Roseville Pottery Festival parade route.

Due to the Crooksville Waterline Project construction, Saturday’s parade will lineup on Industrial Drive at 5 p.m.

The Grand Parade will begin at 6 p.m. proceeding down South Buckeye St. to West Main St. to China St. to Village Park.