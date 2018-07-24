Predators’ Watson pleads no contest to domestic assault

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has pleaded no contest to domestic assault but can have the misdemeanor charge dismissed if he fulfills terms of his judicial diversion program.

Watson issued the plea Tuesday after getting arrested last month.

Mark Puryear, Watson’s lawyer, says his client must successfully serve three months of probation and complete both an in-patient treatment program and a batterer’s intervention program.

Watson was arrested June 16. Franklin police said at the time Watson had acknowledged pushing his girlfriend during an argument.

The 26-year-old Watson is a former first-round draft pick who scored a career-high 14 goals and had five assists in 76 games during the 2017-18 regular season. He had five goals and three assists in 13 playoff games.

___

