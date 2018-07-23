President Trump Endorses Balderson

President Donald Trump has endorsed State Senator Troy Balderson for the 12th Congressional District, saying the Zanesville republican “loves our military, vets and 2nd amendment. In tweets Trump calls Balderson’s opponent, democrat Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor, “a Nancy Pelosi liberal who is weak on crime and borders. He says Balderson “is the total opposite” and has “my full and total endorsement.” Balderson and O’Connor will face off in an August 7th special election to fill the unexpired term of former U.S Representative Pat Tiberi, who retired in January. The district represents all or part of Delaware, Franklin, Licking, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum and Richland counties. It has been held by a republican for 35 years, but democrats see it as an opportunity.