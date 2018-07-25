Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan reports for Titans camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan is in training camp with the rest of the team, and Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson says they are making progress toward a new deal for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Robinson wasn’t ready Wednesday to say when a contract extension might be reached. The general manager says negotiations picked up Tuesday night with really good progress made.

Lewan skipped the mandatory minicamp in June over a lack of progress in contract talks. The left tackle is due $9.34 million this season after Tennessee picked up the fifth-year option for the 11th selection overall in the 2014 draft. Lewan has started every game the past two seasons.

The rest of the Titans reported Wednesday for the start of training camp, joining quarterbacks, rookies and injured players who started last weekend.

