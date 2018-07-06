ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Hop on down to Putnam on Saturday for a day of fun.

The Putnam Hop will take place this weekend on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and will include volunteers making improvements to Restoration Park along with free admission to the Increase Matthews House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and even a movie in the park. Lori Wince from Weasel Boy Brewing Company says it’s a great time for people to come and see what the area is all about.

“Putnam Hop is just a way to attract people down to our area, get them to see some of the things we’re doing down here,” said Wince. “Obviously some of the park improvements will be in when they come up to show up for the movie.”

Wince said the movie will start at about 9:30 and that the theme is ‘Throw Back Night’ and that they will be showing ‘Some Like it Hot’. She also said it won’t be their only movie night of the summer.

“And the movie will be the first, we’re going to do a series of three this summer, so we’ll have one in August and one in September as well.”

Wince said to grab a lawn chair or a blanket and join them at the Restoration Park for a fun evening.