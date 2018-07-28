QB RV: Mayfield, Browns quarterbacks hanging out in camper

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Baker Mayfield is paying for the Browns quarterbacks to hang out in an RV at training camp.

As part of his initiation into the NFL, the No. 1 overall draft pick is funding a camper that the Browns QBs retreat to between practice sessions to nap, watch TV or just get away from football. The recreational vehicle is parked just outside the training facility.

Backup quarterback Drew Stanton brought the idea of the camper from his time with the Detroit Lions, and says Mayfield initially thought he was kidding. Stanton says “it’s just someplace that you can go. You can get out of these four walls that start to close in on you after a period of time.”

Browns guard Joel Bitonio jokes he has VIP access to the QB clubhouse, and Stanton confirms that all offensive linemen have preferential privileges.

