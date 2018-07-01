Racing the clock

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Corvettes came to Ohio University Zanesville to race against the clock.

Corvette owners had the chance to compete in a low-speed auto cross event Sunday. Regional Executive of the National Council of Corvette Clubs, East Ohio Region, Terry Muich, said the cars were grouped in classes and they compete for the best time in their class. He said its a fun, friendly competition and a way to show off the cars.

“What we’re doing is that we’re utilizing the car rather than just polishing them and looking at them,” said Muich. “‘Cause my point of view is these cars look a lot better from behind the steering wheel than looking in through the windshield from the outside.”

Muich said drives are awarded points based on how well they do and how fast they run the course. He said they also hold high speed events as well as a charity event every year.

“The Christian Children Home of Wooster, of Wayne County, we do a charity event for them every year, basically in the first weekend of August,” said Muich. “And over the last six years we’ve raised over $100,000 for them.”

For a complete list of events or to become a member of the Corvette Club, visit their website.